Woman charged with stabbing estranged husband in Jefferson City

COLUMBIA — A Cole County prosecutor has charged a Tipton woman for stabbing her estranged husband Sunday afternoon.

Jefferson City police officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the 300 block of Cherry Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with two stab wounds who had lost a lot of blood. He was stabilized and taken to University Hospital in Columbia. He identified his attacker as his estranged wife, Alexus Munson.

Authorities in Moniteau County found Munson in Tipton and took her into custody. Munson said she stabbed the victim after he attacked her. Police said the victim's statements dispute her account.

Munson was charged with second degree domestic assault in connection to the incident. She is being held in Cole County Jail.