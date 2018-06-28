Woman, Child Injured When Train Hits Vehicle

WARRENSBURG (AP) - Police say a woman and her granddaughter are hospitalized after their vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in Warrensburg.

Warrensburg police say the vehicle was hit by the train Sunday evening.

Cpl. Dustin Mayden says a train conductor and an unidentified person pulled the 3-year-old granddaughter from the vehicle. The girl and her 43-year-old grandmother were in serious condition Sunday night at Kansas City hospitals. Their names have not been released.

Authorities have conflicting statements from witnesses about whether the electronic crossing arms at the intersection were working.

None of the 170 people on the Amtrak train were injured. The train was delayed about an hour before it continued to St. Louis.