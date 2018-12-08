Woman convicted of shaking baby sentenced to five years

COLE COUNTY - A judge sentenced a Cole County woman Tuesday to five years for endangering the welfare of a child.

Judge Patricia Joyce sentenced Shelley Richter after a jury upheld her guilty verdict in December 2014.

Richter was accused of shaking and injuring seven-month-old Lane Schaefer while babysitting him in August 2010. Richter said she accidentally tripped over another child and dropped Lane.

When Lane went limp, Richter said she called a neighbor before calling 911 or his family.

Prosecutors in Richter's March 2013 trial said Lane's injuries, which include blindness and performing basic motor functions, stem from being shaken.