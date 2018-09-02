Woman Dead for Years Still Got Social Security

JENNINGS (AP) - The Social Security Administration confirms that a woman whose mummified remains were found earlier this year in her St. Louis County home had been receiving Social Security benefits.

The remains of Glady Stansbury were discovered in her Jennings home in February, wrapped in plastic and a curtain. Authorities have said it is unclear when she died, but she was last seen alive in 1994.

A Social Security Administration official told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Stansbury was receiving benefit payments until February.