Woman dead, man critically hurt after St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman is dead and a man critically wounded after shootings in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a utility subcontractor was in an alley to fix a broken street light Thursday when a man walked up to the homeowner who called about the light. The worker saw the man shoot at the light, then shoot the homeowner in the head.

The worker drove to what he thought was a safe place to call police. But when he looked up the shooter was there and stole the worker's truck and cellphone. Police are searching for him.

A short time later, police found a woman fatally shot in the head near the original shooting scene. It's unclear if the two victims had any connection.