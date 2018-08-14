Woman dead, man critically hurt after St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman is dead and a man critically wounded after shootings in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a utility subcontractor was in an alley to fix a broken street light Thursday when a man walked up to the homeowner who called about the light. The worker saw the man shoot at the light, then shoot the homeowner in the head.
The worker drove to what he thought was a safe place to call police. But when he looked up the shooter was there and stole the worker's truck and cellphone. Police are searching for him.
A short time later, police found a woman fatally shot in the head near the original shooting scene. It's unclear if the two victims had any connection.
More News
Grid
List
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a 9-cent increase in the operating tax rate ceiling... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mugs Up Drive In's manager said the restaurant is back in tiptop shape after a power line accident... More >>
in
MACON – A viral tweet is prompting the Missouri State Highway Patrol to warn people to call 911 if they... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Living Canvas, a tattoo, body piercing and art gallery on Broadway, is shutting its doors earlier than it... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members said the city has reached a financial tipping point and now they have until... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democrats have voted to ditch a recently added tenet aimed at welcoming anti-abortion candidates. ... More >>
in
MEXICO - Gov. Parson is traveling through the northeastern part of Missouri this week and he started his travels in... More >>
in
MISSION HILLS, Kan. (AP) — A couple from a Kansas City suburb alleges that a $90 million billing scheme found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri taxpayers may be covering $884,000 in legal fees for a Columbia church's U.S. Supreme Court case... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A ballot measure attempting to limit union powers helped drive Missouri's largest voter turnout for a... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The FBI has fired Peter Strzok, an agent who was removed from the Russia probe last year for... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said it's "great" that consumers might boycott Harley-Davidson if it moves some motorcycle production overseas.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new state law aims to reduce the number of Missouri residents driving vehicles with expired... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A 10-week-old Missouri girl has died after being left inside a hot vehicle. The Southeast... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Officials say a house caught fire Sunday afternoon because of improperly disposed smoking materials. Three people were... More >>
in
(CNN) - One winter afternoon last year, Duane Engebretson sat in his stepdaughter's hospital room at the Mayo Clinic in... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fleeing Kansas City driver has been charged with manslaughter in a deadly crash. ... More >>
in