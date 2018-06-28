Woman dead, man in custody after shooting in Kirksville

The Associated Press

KIRKSVILLE (AP) — A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting at a northeast Missouri motel.

The shooting happened Thursday night at Days Inn in Kirksville. Police on Friday identified the victim as 41-year-old Echo Welte of Kirksville.

Police say a suspected turned himself in a short time after the shooting. Formal charges were not filed as of Friday afternoon.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.