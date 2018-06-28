Woman Dies After Boat Swamped in Lake

LAMAR (AP) - A 62-year-old Carthage woman who was rescued from a boat that swamped in Lamar City Lake has died at a local hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's water patrol says Marguerite Erskin was in an aluminum boat with an unknown man around 10 p.m. Friday when the boat began to submerge.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the man swam to a boat dock, but Erskin suffered a medical condition and was taken to Barton County Regional Medical Center, where she died.