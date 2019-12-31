Woman dies after crash on Highway 54 in Cole County

COLE COUNTY - One woman is dead after a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 54 near Gray Road in Cole County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, doctors pronounced 68-year-old Pamela Carsten dead at University Hospital just after 1 p.m.

In the crash report, troopers said Carsten was driving a 2013 Ford 150 that traveled off the right side of the highway and hit a tree. Carsten was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Troopers arrived on scene just before noon.

The crash shut down both lanes of the highway, according to MoDOT's Central Office. Both lanes reopened about an hour later.