Woman Dies After Falling from Back of Motorcycle

FENTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County woman is dead after falling from the back of a motorcycle.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the accident happened Saturday night on Highway 141. St. Louis County police say the 50-year-old Fenton woman was on the back of a motorcycle driven by her husband, who swerved to avoid a merging car.

The swerve caused the motorcycle to fish-tail, throwing the woman into another lane, where she was struck by a car.

The victim's name has not been released.