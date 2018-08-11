Woman Dies After Shock

BENTON (AP) - A woman was shocked and killed yesterday while using a ladder on a dock in Benton. The Missouri State Water Patrol identified the victim as 24-year-old Heather Huff of Raymore. Before she was killed, others had complained that the ladder was shocking them. Her father was turning off the electricity to the dock when Huff began climbing the ladder. Family members pulled her from the Lake of the Ozarks and began CPR. She was pronounced dead about an hour later.