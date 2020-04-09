Woman dies following Tuesday motorcycle crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman died Wednesday after being in a motorcycle crash the night before.
Candace A. Stevenson, 36, died following a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.
Police said Stevenson lost control of her motorcycle off of I-70 Drive Southeast. She was ejected once hitting a utility pole and transferred to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
