Woman Dies from Plane Crash in St. Louis-area Lake

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) - A woman has died from injuries she suffered in a small plane crash in a St. Louis-area lake that also killed her husband.

A spokeswoman for DePaul Health Center in Bridgeton says 69-year-old Suzanne Hazelton died Monday. She had been on life support since a plane piloted by her husband, 78-year-old Russell Hazelton, crashed into Creve Coeur Lake last Wednesday.

Russell Hazelton died the day after the crash.

The Hazeltons were flying to their home in Town and Country when the accident occurred.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Russell Hazelton was flying the Piper PA-28 Cherokee from Ohio to Creve Coeur Airport when it crashed into the lake not far from the airfield in Maryland Heights.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.