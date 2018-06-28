Woman dies in fire at house on stilts near Meramec River

EUREKA (AP) — An elderly woman is dead following a house fire near a river in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/28S1uKh ) reports that the woman's body was found after Eureka firefighters were called to a house on stilts that sits along the Meramec River. The woman, who lived alone in the home, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters say the blaze began in the bedroom. The cause of the fire has not been determined and the victim's name has not been released.