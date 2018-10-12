Woman dies in hit-and-run Missouri crash; man hurt helping

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman has been killed in a hit-and-run St. Louis crash, and another vehicle struck a man who stopped to help.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman was crossing a street early Tuesday when a speeding vehicle hit her and drove off. The woman died later at a hospital, and police didn't immediately release her name.

The man who was hit is in stable condition at a hospital. He suffered a leg injury.

No other details were immediately released.