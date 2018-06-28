Woman dies in Miller County house fire

MILLER COUNTY - Police have released the name of the woman found dead in a home that caught fire Tuesday evening in Miller County.

Sandra Bush, 57, was found in a bedroom at 576 Old Ten Mile Road.

The house caught fire again Wednesday. When crews got there, the structure was engulfed in flames and had caved in.

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire said someone reported an explosion, but there wasn't one.

"Somebody said they heard a loud bang, which we believe was either ammunition or something to that effect inside the house," he said.

Tuesday's fire burned for 45 minutes.

When firefighters from Cole County arrived, they couldn't get inside because of the intense heat and flames.

"We responded with eleven vehicles and set up a tanker shuttle," said Cole County Fire District Protection spokesman Steve Cearlock. "We were fortunate enough to have a dry hydrant directly across the road from this where we could obtain water out of the lake."

Gregoire said initial reports show the first fire likely started due to an electrical issue.