Woman Dies in Parking Garage Suicide

EDITOR'S NOTE: As police have determined this was a suicide, KOMU 8 News has decided not to publish the name of the woman involved.

COLUMBIA - Police confirmed Friday that a 39-year-old Columbia woman died after she jumped from the parking garage at 5th and Walnut Streets. Officers reviewed video from the garage and determined the woman did jump from the garage. It is unclear at this time exactly what floor she was on at the time she jumped.

Crews worked first to cover the body and then retrieved it from a side awning on the second floor of the Fifth Street side of the structure. Witnesses said that just before 5 p.m., what was first thought to be a parachutist crashed into the structure.

Emergency crews blocked Fifth Street to conduct the operation. Police have confirmed the victim's identity, but KOMU is not releasing it.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning.