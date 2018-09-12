Woman Dies in SE Missouri Apartment Fire

By: The Associated Press

JACKSON (AP) - Authorities say a fatal weekend fire in southeast Missouri was caused by smoking.

The Southeast Missourian reports the state fire marshal's office determined the cause Monday and ruled the fire in a Jackson apartment accidental.

Sunday afternoon's fire killed 61-year-old Sandra Riggins. An autopsy was scheduled Tuesday.

Jackson Fire Department Chief Jason Mouser says the fire was confined to the living room of Riggins' apartment. The surrounding apartments were not occupied. No one else was injured.