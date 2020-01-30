Woman drives car into St. Louis County restaurant
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several people are recovering from minor injuries after a car slammed into a fast-food restaurant in south St. Louis County.
The accident happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday at a Dairy Queen restaurant. Police say an elderly woman crashed her car into the restaurant, sending patrons scattering.
Several people were playing Bingo inside the restaurant as part of a weekly gathering. No one was struck by the car but flying debris hit some people who were taken to a hospital for observation.
Police have not said what caused the driver to strike the building.
