Woman Drowns After Car Rolls into Lake
COLUMBIA - A 27-year-old woman died Sunday after the vehicle she was riding in ended up in the lake at the Rocky Fork Conservation area near Finger Lakes State Park.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, but the cause of death is believed to be drowning. Divers recovered the body of Jerriah Gio'Vonna Jordan near the lake's boat ramp.
Deputies say Jordan's 28-year-old boyfriend was the driver of the vehicle. According to testimony of the boyfriend given to deputies, the car rolled down the ramp into the lake. The boyfriend was able to escape but unable to rescue Jordan, and ran to a nearby highway to attract the attention of emergency officials.
