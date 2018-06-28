Woman enters plea in deadly Missouri wrong-way crash

MONTGOMERY CITY (AP) — A Columbia woman whose lawyer claims she was drugged before a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2cMOaHt) reports that 27-year-old Kelli Smith entered an Alford plea Monday to a reduced charge of careless and imprudent driving after her earlier involuntary manslaughter conviction was overturned. An Alford plea doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors have sufficient evidence for a conviction.

Defense attorney Jennifer Bukowsky contends that someone gave Smith a date rape drug then sexually assaulted her before the 2012 Montgomery County collision that killed 25-year-old Thomas Sullivan II.

The misdemeanor plea allows Smith to avoid having a felony on her record. Bukowsky says a trial is "always a risk."