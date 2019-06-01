Woman faces multiple charges after high speed chase

JEFFERSON CITY - An overnight chase led to an arrest for the Jefferson City Police Department.

According to a report by JCPD, the chase began after members of the Jefferson City Police Department’s Community Action Team reported a vehicle without lights on was driving near the 3600 block of Country Club Drive. The suspect, Katina Daniels had felony warrants out for her arrest.

The report goes on to state that various units in the JCPD were involved in the chase, as well as the Cole County Sheriff's Department.

Police pursued Daniels to a trailer park near Apache Flats then Highway 50 where the suspect lost a tire. Daniels was finally stopped on Country Club drive near where her vehicle was first sighted.

Daniels has now been charged with resisting arrest, driving without valid license, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

A passenger in Daniels vehicle was not believed to be involved with the chase and has no pending charges.