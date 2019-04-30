Woman hurt in fall from cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park

COLUMBIA - More than two dozen firefighters rescued a woman from a cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park on Monday. The Boone County Fire Protection District said the woman hurt her lower leg in a "long fall."

Rescuers had to use ropes and a cradle to carry the woman up a steep slope to safety. The fire protection district said the incline and muddy conditions made the work challenging.

First responders just did a drill at the park on Saturday, which helped make the rescue smoother, officials said.

The 20-year-old woman was taken to University Hospital.