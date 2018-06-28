Woman fatally shot in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman is dead after an apparent drive-by shooting in St. Louis.

The shooting happened Sunday on the city's south side. Police say 26-year-old Janay Noldon was shot in the back and shoulder in front of a home. She was found in the street and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Noldon had been involved in fight before shots rang out. No arrests have been made.

(Editor’s Note: KOMU.com has updated this story to identify the victim.)