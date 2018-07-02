Woman fatally struck by two vehicles in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a 45-year-old woman has died after being struck by two vehicles as she was leaving a St. Louis restaurant.

The accident occurred just before 7 p.m. Sunday. Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. A man who she was walking with wasn't injured.

One of the drivers tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he was traveling home from shopping. He says as he passed through an intersection which had a green light, the couple suddenly walked into the road.

Traffic was briefly closed in both directions on McCausland Avenue as police investigated the accident.