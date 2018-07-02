Woman Found Dead in Burning Home Identified

OZARK (AP) - Christian County authorities have identified the body found in a burned house in southwest Missouri last week.

Coroner Brad Cole says Monday the DNA samples confirmed that the woman was 29-year-old Bailey Clemons. Her body was found in the home in Ozark on June 17.

The cause of death is not being released but investigators have said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Clemons received an order of protection against her husband in Greene County in 2010 but later asked that the order be terminated because she had not had any conflict with him for more than a year.