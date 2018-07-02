Woman Found Dead in Burning St. Louis Home

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- An investigation continues after firefighters found a woman's body inside a house after they put out a small fire there.

Firefighters were called to the home in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. They saw smoke around the home and put out a small fire inside. That's where they found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, who is about 50, has not been identified. Investigators are still trying to determine if the fire was suspicious.