Woman Found Dead in St. Louis-Area Home

JENNINGS, Mo. - St. Louis County police say they found several children inside a home where a woman was shot to death.

A suspect in custody in the shooting early Monday in Jennings. Detectives say the man turned himself in about two hours after the woman's body was found.

Officers found the woman dead inside the home about 2 a.m. Monday. Police say some of the six children in the home ran to the nearby Jennings police department for help.

None of the children was injured.

Police say the suspect was the father of at least one of the children in the home.

Further details were not immediately available.