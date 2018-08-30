Woman found shot to death in car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a woman.

The victim's body was found Thursday night inside a car. She has not been identified but police say she appeared to be in her 20s.

The woman was shot several times. The car was parked at the intersection of Sarah and Enright avenues.

Police have no suspects, and there is no known motive for the killing.