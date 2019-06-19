Woman gets 12 years in prison in stabbing death of cousin

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in the stabbing death of her cousin at his birthday party in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1FZr0T6) reported 25-year-old Tyianna Motton pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

According to police, Motton stabbed 33-year-old Tyrone Barnett in the neck during an argument on July 22, 2014. Authorities said Barnett was found on a sidewalk outside the apartment building, and died at a hospital.