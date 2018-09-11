Woman gets 20 years for abuse that severely damaged child

ROLLA (AP) — A south-central Missouri woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for abusing a child so severely that she was left blind and unable to walk or speak.

Christa Mueller of Phelps County was sentenced Monday. She was convicted in September. The sentence was announced Wednesday by Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, whose office handled the prosecution.

Mueller and her boyfriend, Calvin Alford, were charged with first-degree assault after Mueller's 17-month-old child was treated for severe injuries in 2006. The child had bleeding on the brain, a skull fracture, collapsed lungs, three fractures on her right arm, and other injuries.

Hawley says the couple sought medical help only at the insistence of a neighbor.

Alford's trial is scheduled to begin March 26.