Woman Gets 4 Years in Prison for Malnourished Baby

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for failing to adequately feed her infant daughter.



The Park Hills Daily Journal reports that 23-year-old Constance Elizabeth Dansby, formerly of Desloge, was sentenced Wednesday. She had previously pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. The baby's father, 25-year-old Phillip Tomlinson of Desloge, was sentenced in February, also to a four-year prison term.



Dansby's attorney had sought probation, but St. Francois County prosecutor Joe Lanter said it was among the most disturbing cases he had ever seen.



Authorities say the baby weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces at birth, but weighed just 7 pounds, 1 ounce four months later, when she was taken to an emergency room.



Dansby has surrenendered her parental rights.