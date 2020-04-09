Woman gets 5 years in prison for assaulting deputy

TROY (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a sheriff's deputy.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 38-year-old Angela Marie Marciniak of Winfield was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to assault, resisting arrest and a weapons charge. However, Marciniak may be released on probation after completing a 120-day substance abuse treatment program, if the judge allows it.

Authorities say Marciniak attacked the Lincoln County deputy with a knife in April while she was apparently high on heroin and walking down the middle of Highway 47. The deputy was trying to pull her away from incoming traffic and suffered cuts to his left forearm.