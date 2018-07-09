Woman gets 5 years in prison in shooting death of her aunt

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for fatally shooting her aunt with a high-powered rifle.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Jamie Onkle of Lemay was sentenced Monday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. She pleaded guilty last week to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Wendy Hall-Onkle was fatally shot Feb. 16, 2014. Prosecutors say Onkle shot her aunt with a 7.62 mm rifle after a fight inside Onkle's home. Onkle was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Onkle's attorney says the plea agreement is the appropriate outcome of the case.