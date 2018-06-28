Woman gets 7 years in prison in brother's fatal stabbing after argument over Nicki Minaj

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman accused of fatally stabbing her brother has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 55-year-old Angela Hallmon pleaded guilty on Monday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and evidence tampering as part of a plea agreement.

Prosecutors say she stabbed her brother, 55-year-old Edward Hallmon, in the chest on Dec. 21, 2013, during an argument over rapper Nicki Minaj. Relatives who were home at the time called 911.

Edward Hallmon was in a coma until he died on March 8, 2015.