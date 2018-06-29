Woman gets 90 years for child molestation, sodomy

JEFFERSON CITY — A judge sentenced a Shelbina woman to 90 years in prison for child molestation and statutory sodomy, according to a statement the Missouri Attorney General's Office released Monday.

Melinda Tillitt, 39, faced five counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree and one count of child molestation in the first degree, according to the statement. Each charge carries a 15-year sentence.

Tillitt sexually abused two young girls between the ages of 8 and 14. At times, she would hold the girls under water to force them into obedience, the statement said.

Tillitt's husband, Kevin, is charged with rape and sodomy in relation to the same girls. His trial is set for next May and will occur in Adair County, following a change of venue.

The Shelbina Police Department investigated the incident after the girls first confided in a member of their church.

Tillitt's case was heard by a Macon County jury after a change of venue.