Woman Gets Probation in Cancer Drug Scheme

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A California woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for providing adulterated cancer drugs to a Missouri doctor.

The sentence for 44-year-old Sandra Behe of La Jolla, Calif., was handed down Friday in federal court. She was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

Behe pleaded guilty in March, admitting that she distributed unapproved chemotherapy drugs, including to Dr. Abid Nisar of Town and County, a St. Louis suburb. Nisar pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier this year and was sentenced to probation for two years, fined $25,000 and ordered to pay $1 million for misbranded prescription drugs.