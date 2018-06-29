Woman Gets Suspended Sentence in Bat Attack

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) -- A St. Charles County woman has avoided prison time in a baseball bat attack on her neighbors.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 32-year-old Jennifer Shuttleworth pleaded no contest last week to two counts of assault. Circuit Judge Nancy Schneider gave Shuttleworth a suspended sentence.

The incident happened in October. Police say Shuttleworth was mad about repairs made to a fence separating her property from her neighbor's.

Police say Shuttleworth confronted the neighboring couple with an aluminum baseball bat, poking the man and striking the woman in the forearm.

Shuttleworth got a five-year suspended sentence on the felony assault charge, and a two-year suspended sentence on a misdemeanor assault charge. She was also ordered to avoid contact with the couple.