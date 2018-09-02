Woman gets suspended sentence in death of infant son

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman has been given a suspended sentence in the death of her infant son.

Ten-month-old Amauri House died in May, suffocating in a bedroom while his mother, 25-year-old Jordan Danielle Glenn of Wentzville, drank and took drugs in another room.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Charles County Circuit Judge Ted House gave Glenn a suspended seven-year sentence on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

A criminal case against the child's father is pending.

Police say Glenn didn't feed or check on the baby for more than 12 hours and left him in an unsafe sleeping position on his abdomen in an adult bed.

