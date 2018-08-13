Woman, girl both drown in deadly stretch of Meramec River
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 35-year-old woman and a 12-year-girl drowned over the weekend in a deadly stretch of the Meramec River near Ballwin.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Rose Shaw and Deniya Johnson's bodies were recovered Saturday night from the Meramec River in Castlewood State Park. Over the past 14 years, 14 people have died in that portion of the river.
St. Louis County Police say the victims were part of a group of five people who all went under water Saturday afternoon.
A man and two girls were rescued by bystanders, but Shaw and Johnson, who was a friend of Shaw's daughter, died.
Both Shaw and Johnson were from Florissant.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 35-year-old woman and a 12-year-girl drowned over the weekend in a deadly stretch of the... More >>
in
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Embarking on a mission that scientists have been dreaming of since the Sputnik era, a... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A three-car crash at the 122nd mile marker of I-70 eastbound set two cars on fire, responders... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former "Apprentice" star and estranged aide to President Donald Trump, claimed on Sunday that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mugs Up Drive In's manager said the restaurant is back in tiptop shape after a power line accident... More >>
in
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Attorneys for North Dakota and the federal government are asking an appeals court to reject the... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT – A park in Holts Summit was filled with people gathered in honor of Carl DeBrodie on Saturday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An armed robbery occurred at the Break Time convenience store on Forum Boulevard early Saturday morning. According... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police confirm there were shots fired early Saturday morning. Around midnight the Columbia Police Department responded to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A museum exhibit in Columbia is unpacking how the concept of fake news has developed over time.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An airline employee stole an otherwise unoccupied passenger plane Friday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and flew it... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY - One person died in a semi-truck accident on US 65. The crash occurred Monday at 11:15... More >>
in
BOLIVAR (AP) — Three teenagers from Kansas were killed and 10 other people were injured Friday after a church van... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In the last two weeks, downtown has seen two separate incidents of gun violence, leaving some businesses concerned... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, police in the... More >>
in
TEBBETS - Sen. Claire McCaskill and her November challenger, Josh Hawley, spoke to farmers Friday about tariffs and how they... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A temporary fix will allow the Columbia Farmers Market to continue offering SNAP transactions for six months. ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Florida company kept more than 100 temporary farmworkers in "inhumane" and "unsanitary" working conditions while... More >>
in