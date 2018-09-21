Woman given 74 years for blaze that killed 2 firefighters

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 46-year-old woman who set a fire that resulted in the deaths of two Kansas City firefighters has been sentenced to 74 years in prison.

Thu Hong Nguyen was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder, arson and assault. She was convicted in July of setting a fire to her nail salon in October 2015.

Firefighters Larry Leggio and John Mesh died when a wall near the salon collapsed on them. Two other firefighters were seriously wounded.

Ngyuen's sentencing was briefly delayed Friday when she began having breathing problems during victim impact statements. Emergency responders came to the courthouse to treat her and the sentencing eventually was completed.

Prosecutors say Nguyen had a history of burning businesses for insurance money. Nguyen was convicted of arson for a 2013 fire at a previous nail salon.