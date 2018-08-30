Woman held burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrived

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A burglary suspect is jailed after being held at gunpoint by a woman until police arrived at the St. Louis home where the break-in occurred.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 28-year-old suspect was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree burglary, but prosecutors declined to charge him.

Police say the break-in occurred about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. An 81-year-old woman heard the noise of someone forcing open a rear door. She called police while a 50-year-old woman retrieved a handgun. She ordered the man to stay put until officers arrived.

No one was hurt. It wasn't clear why charges were not filed. A message left Wednesday with the circuit attorney's office was not immediately returned.