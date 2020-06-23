Woman Helps Pastor Abuse Girl
PINEVILLE (AP) - An attorney for a woman accused of sexually abusing a teen while part of a fringe church in southwest Missouri wants a judge to ban biker clothing in the courtroom. Laura Epling's trial had been set to begin Wednesday but has been rescheduled for Nov. 16th. The motion stems from the potential presence at the trial of Bikers Against Child Abuse, a national group of motorcyclists whose mission is to help and to protect abused children. Black leather vests emblazoned with the BACA patch are the group's trademark clothing. Epling is charged with one count of second-degree statutory sodomy for allegedly helping the church pastor sexually abuse a 16-year-old girl. Defense attorney Robert Evenson said that a group of people wearing that kind of clothing could unsettle jurors at trial.
