Woman Hit and Killed While Fleeing Attack

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police identified a woman who was killed when she crawled into traffic on Interstate 44 as Janine Lifritz of House Springs. The incident happened Friday. Witnesses told police the woman was fleeing from a man who was attacking her when she was struck by a tractor-trailer. Witnesses say a man was punching and kicking the woman outside a car parked on the highway's shoulder. The 45-year-old Lifritz crawled away and was killed. The tractor-trailer that hit her did NOT stop. Police said it's NOT clear if the driver knew he struck the woman. The search for the driver and the man seen assaulting the woman continues.