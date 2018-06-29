Woman Hit with Baseball Bat in Trash Can Spat

DE SOTO (AP) - A De Soto woman was seriously injured after being hit in the head with a baseball bat in what police say started as spat with a neighbor over a trash can.

Jacob Lee Kelly, 27, and Melinda Warden, 28, have been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Both De Soto residents are being held on $50,000, cash-only bonds.

Kelly is accused of striking 33-year-old Christa Goebel during an argument. Police in the Jefferson County town say Goebel had to be flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.