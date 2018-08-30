Woman hurt in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA - A woman was injured during a shooting early Friday morning in Columbia.

Officers found the woman outside the police department around 2 a.m.; she was inside a car with several bullet holes on the passenger side.

The woman injured was driving the car and had three passengers inside.

According to police, the investigation shows the woman's car had been traveling south on Garth Avenue toward Sexton Road when multiple shots hit the vehicle. One of the people in the vehicle reported seeing a man with a gun just north of the Garth-Sexton intersection right before the shooting started.

Officers located one shell casing north of a home in the 100 block of Sexton Road.

No suspect information has been released.