Woman in Custody After Baby Dies in Hotel Tub

HAZELWOOD (AP) - A St. Louis County woman is in custody after allegedly leaving her infant son alone in a bathtub full of water at a hotel.

The 24-year-old woman from Hazelwood has not been formally charged.

The incident happened Monday at the Extended State America Hotel in Hazelwood. Emergency crews responded to a call and found a 9-month-old boy on the floor with the mother administering CPR. The baby was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the woman intended to bathe the child and left him in the tub with the water running. The mother became distracted. She went to the bathroom and found the child not breathing in a tub full of water.