Woman in Wheelchair Struck by Vehicle

COLUMBIA - An 83-year-old woman in a wheelchair was struck by a car at the intersection of Windsor Street and College Avenue on Monday. The woman was hit by a single car at 5 p.m. this evening.

The impact of the crash sent the woman's wheel chair about thirty yards away from where it was hit.

Police shut down College Avenue from Windsor Street to Paris Road due to significant debris in the area.

The driver was not hurt.