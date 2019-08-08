Woman injured after struck by a car near State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - An Osage County woman was hit by a car and injured near State Capitol complex on Tuesday morning.
Investigators reported a Honda Fit driven by Amanda Loggins, 26-year-old, of Jefferson City hit Rhonda Richter, 60-year-old, of Freeburg.
Police said Loggins was making a left turn from eastbound Capitol Avenue to northbound Madison Street and struck Richter in the crosswalk.
The crash report says Richter was crossing the roadway in the marked crosswalk and had the right of way.
Richter was transported to a local hospital.
