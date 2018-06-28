Woman Injured in Condo Fire

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) - An elderly woman is seriously injured after fire broke out at a condominium near Maryland Heights in St. Louis County. The victim's name has not been released. She is in her 80s.

Firefighters found her on the living room floor of the burning condo Tuesday night. Seven other condos in the complex were also evacuated, though the fire was contained to the single unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation.