Woman Injured in JC Accident

JEFFERSON CITY - Rescue workers transported Clara Wilde, 60, to a Cole County hospital after she sustained injuries in a Jefferson City car accident. Wilde's vehicle struck 23-year-old Matthew Driskell's vehicle at the intersection of West Truman Boulevard and West Truman Place at approximately 6:33 p.m. Saturday.

According to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department, Wilde was driving in the outer lane while traveling south on West Truman Boulevard. Driskell changed lanes to the outer lane before stopping for a traffic light. Wilde was unable to stop and rear-ended Driskell's vehicle. Wilde was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and Driskell was not.